Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy A Bonfire Dinner In Ranthambore; See Their Vacation Pictures

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making the most of the last few days of 2020 by spending some quality time with each other. The couple is currently holidaying together along with their respective families at Ranthambore. Meanwhile, the vacation pictures have been taking the social media by storm.

Last night, Alia Bhatt, her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Alia's mother Soni Razdan gathered together to enjoy a bonfire dinner by the woods. Have a look at the pictures.

Just Chill Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram page to share a picture in which she is seen holding a drink in her hand, and is all smiles while posing for the camera. One can also catch a glimpse of her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor whose face has been partially cropped out of the frame. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned her picture as, "And to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!" Happy Faces Alia also shared a picture of herself sitting on a chair in a red dress and a blue trench coat, besides the bonfire. The Kapoors And The Bhatts Enjoy Their Dinner By The Bonfire Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of her vacay night by the bonfire and captioned it as, "Dinner Ready #ForestLife #RanthamboreDiaries. Mommy Love While Soni Razdan shared a selfie with daughter Alia Bhatt warming up by the campfire, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a fun boomerang video with her mommy dearest, Neetu Kapoor.

Earlier, it was being speculated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will having a sneaky getaway wedding in Ranthambore. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor refuted these rumours while speaking with an entertainment portal.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt And He Would Have Been Married If 'Pandemic Had Not Hit Our Lives'

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Chills With Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor In Jaipur; Picture Goes Viral