Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra To Face Another Delay?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious fantasy film, Brahmāstra may see another delay due to coronavirus. The team in February had announced that the film, will release on December 4, 2020. however, with the recent health scare, the shoots and post-production have been pushed further.

According to a report in BollywoodHungama, the shooting Ayan Mukerji's film starring Amitabh Bachchan has delayed the remaining shoots for the film. Brahmāstra, which was near completion will now see a delay for the third time. It was originally set to release in December 2019 but had seen roadblock in terms of VFX in post-production and possibly opted for some reshoots.

The report said, the team has decided to put forward everyone's safety and well being. And "with increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, they do not want to put the team at any risk. The shoot has now been shifted to April."

Brahmāstra: Part One is the first film in the fantasy trilogy. It is set to bring in a new viewpoint to the superhero genre in India, with a mix of mythological elements. The film in making for the past two years will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmāstra: Part One stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

