Alia Bhatt Finds Her Wedding Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor Very Entertaining!

Privacy is something which each and every film star has to sacrifice after entering into the showbiz. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are no different. Ever since the duo has made their relationship official, gossip-mongers can't stop hinting at their wedding.

At a recent award night, Alia interacted with Zoom TV and said, "I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me."

Earlier, Alia had opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and had told an entertainment portal that when she met him for the first time, she knew that he is the one for her.

Alia had said, "Again, let me tell you he's not difficult. He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person thanI am."

"And about getting married? Well, that's the only thing that's irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I'm getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he's used to it."

Interestingly, 2020 is going to be an exciting year for all the Ranbir and Alia's fans out there as their first film together, Brahmastra, will hit the theatres. We can't vouch for Ranbir-Alia's marriage, but we are hell excited to see their on-screen chemistry in Brahmastra, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.