      Alia Bhatt Gets Dear Zindagi Art Director To Design Her ‘Boho’ Office Space

      Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about getting her office space in Mumbai, designed by the art director of her 2016 film, Dear Zindagi. Alia and the designer, Rupin Suchak collaborated on designing the 2800 sq ft space, which took four months to execute. Rupin shared that Alia was specific about her design goals, and wanted the space to give off a 'boho' vibe.

      Alia’s Office Space Designed By Dear Zindagi Art Director

      Hindustan Times quoted Rupin as saying, "Even though the execution took 4 months, it was all worth the wait. Alia likes to be involved in every decision and because of her shoot schedule, there were times we'd have to wait for her to approve and confirm certain designs and structures."

      He added, "I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around. So we added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love for art and design."

      Alia said, "Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and cosiness."

      The office is for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, named after the Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey movie, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

      Saturday, May 23, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
