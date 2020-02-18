Alia Bhatt’s Head Might Explode In Anger; Rangoli Chandel Insults Her In A Series Of Tweets

Kangana Ranaut's sister-turned-spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel leaves no chance to take a dig at Alia Bhatt. In fact, even when Alia had sent flowers to Kangana to congratulate her for being honoured with the 'Padma Shri', Rangoli had mocked the Gully Boy actress. And now, Rangoli has insulted Alia because of her choice of films.

In her recent interview with a media portal, Alia had said that she feels honoured and grateful as Ma Anand Sheela thinks she's worthy to play her in a biopic and this statement of Alia has not gone well with Rangoli.

While retweeting the statement of Alia Bhatt, Rangoli tweeted, "Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein, Bolly Librandus ko mil gayi unki best actress...(contd)."

She further added, "Gully Boy mein Alia ne ek Burkhey wali ka role play kiya, utna he kafi tha librandus ko unki best actress iss saal bhi mil gayi,ab Alia ji ek Pimp play kar rahi hai,Gangu Bai according to Hussain Zaidi book Gangu was a prostitute magar jab uski umar ho gayi toh .woh Top gangsters ko ladkiyan supply karti thi, Kehte hain woh Nehru ki bhi dost thi, toh yeh toh agli saal ki best actress Bollywood ko mil gayi...(contd)."

While taking a dig at Alia's statement on Ma Anand Sheela, Rangoli tweeted, "Ab alia ji Maa Sheela play karengi the master mind behind armed cult jisne har dharm ki dhajjiya uda di aur orgies ko popular kiya toh yeh toh Bolly Librandus ka wet dream hai...iska matlab yeh award book ho gaya."

Rangoli also dragged Ananya Panday, who was launched by Karan Johar in Bollywood and wrote, "Maa baap ne acting chahe na seekhaye ho magar jihadi politics mein puri training hai, magar aab Ananya ji bhi aa gayi hai toh jo sakta hai competition badh jaye hmmm.."

These series of 'hate' tweets of Rangoli have left netizens appalled. But those who follow Rangoli on Twitter aren't surprised at all as she has not done this for the first time.

