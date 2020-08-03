    For Quick Alerts
      Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor For Raksha Bandhan Celebration

      Today (August 3, 2020) is a big day for all the siblings out there as the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan, the bond of siblings. Just like common people, B-town celebrities also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with love, and we're here to give you a sneak-peek into their celebration. While Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were caught in a single frame at the Kapoors get together, Kartik Aaryan seeked blessing from his sister. The Sanon sisters (Kriti and Nupur) also tied Rakhi to each other and promised to protect each other from the evil eyes. Have a look at their pictures..

      The Kapoors

      The Kapoors

      Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her family get together on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. While Karisma is missing from the do, one can spot Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain in the picture.

      Ranbir & Riddhima

      Ranbir & Riddhima

      Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram page. In his old interview, Ranbir had mentioned multiple times that he shares a warm bond with his sister.

      Kartik Aaryan

      Kartik Aaryan

      Kartik Aaryan also shared his picture the from Raksha Bandhan celebration, and captioned the picture as, "Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski 💪🏻 @dr.kiki_ blessing me!! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone."

      Kriti Sanon

      Kriti Sanon

      Kriti Sanon also shared her picture from Raksha Bandhan celebration, wherein she can be seen tying Rakhi to her sister Nupur Sanon. She captioned the picture as, "I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I've just made my own version of that memory in my head. I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle."

      She further wrote, "Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!)🤪🙄

      Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I'll always have your back! No matter what! 💕👭😘🌸 @nupursanon #HappyRakhi."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
