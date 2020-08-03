Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor For Raksha Bandhan Celebration

The Kapoors

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her family get together on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. While Karisma is missing from the do, one can spot Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain in the picture.

Ranbir & Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram page. In his old interview, Ranbir had mentioned multiple times that he shares a warm bond with his sister.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan also shared his picture the from Raksha Bandhan celebration, and captioned the picture as, "Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski 💪🏻 @dr.kiki_ blessing me!! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone."

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also shared her picture from Raksha Bandhan celebration, wherein she can be seen tying Rakhi to her sister Nupur Sanon. She captioned the picture as, "I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I've just made my own version of that memory in my head. I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle."

She further wrote, "Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!)🤪🙄

Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I'll always have your back! No matter what! 💕👭😘🌸 @nupursanon #HappyRakhi."

(Social media posts are unedited.)