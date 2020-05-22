    For Quick Alerts
      Alia Bhatt Made Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Cut Her Hair During Lockdown, Confirms Karan Johar

      Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram page to flaunt her stylish makeover during the lockdown. As soon as the picture of her short hairdo went viral, fans began speculating that the person behind Alia's new look, was her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

      It was her caption for the picture which subtly hinted this, as she wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." No points for guessing who's her 'multitalented loved one' in this case!

      And now, we have received the confirmation from someone close to her, who revealed that Ranbir is Alia's lockdown stylist.

      Karan Johar Let The Cat Out Of The Bag

      Karan Johar Let The Cat Out Of The Bag

      Recently, in an Instagram live session, Karan Johar spilled the tea about his 'godchild' Alia Bhatt's love life. When a user asked the filmmaker to say something about Alia, he blurted out, "Alia is my daughter, and she is very happy in the lockdown, and she made Ranbir cut her hair."

      Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Living Together Amid Lockdown

      Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Living Together Amid Lockdown

      Reportedly, Ranbir is quarantining with his ladylove Alia during the lockdown, and the lovebirds pay occasional visits to his mother Neetu Kapoor, who recently lost her hubby Rishi Kapoor to leukemia.

      Alia Has Stood By Ranbir During Trying Times

      Alia Has Stood By Ranbir During Trying Times

      Post Rishi Kapoor's demise, Alia Bhatt has been a strong pillar of support to Ranbir and his family. She helped Ranbir's sister Riddhima witness her father's last rites through video call, as Riddhima couldn't make it to the funeral because of the lockdown. Later, Alia even attended Rishi Kapoor's ash immersion ceremony at Banganga. Recently, she accompanied Ranbir to his late father's prayer meet.

      Speaking About Work

      Speaking About Work

      Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, along with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

