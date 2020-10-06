Alia Bhatt's Note To Herself: I Remind Myself Even The Worst Storms Pass

Alia Bhatt is enthralled to announce that her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who's an author by profession, has launched a filter named 'NotetoMyself' on Instagram, and the Student Of The Year actress was quick to try it.

When Alia used the filter, there were many notes that appeared on screen, but the one which Alia Bhatt ended resonated to was 'I remind myself even the worst storms pass.' Interestingly, this self note perfectly goes with Alia Bhatt, as recently she faced a major storm in her life.

It's known to all how the last few months have been extremely exhausting for Alia, as the actress was not only criticised constantly for being a star kid, but also received flak for her last release Sadak 2. In fact, her last film created a weird record in the history of Bollywood. It became the most disliked trailer of any Bollywood film.

It all started when actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and a video of Alia from Koffee With Karan started doing the rounds on social media. The video put Alia in bad light and fans of Sushant started abusing the actress on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. In the end, Alia had to disable her comments section to avoid negativity in her life.

Cut to present, Alia is back to being active on social media and has also activated her comments section. Many fans of Alia also came out in her support and slammed SSR's fans for targeting Alia for unnecessary reasons.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht.

While the last release of Alia didn't receive praise from the audiences, her upcoming films look promising and might bring her back in the game.