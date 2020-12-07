Alia Bhatt On Accepting The New Normal And Returning To Work: Grateful For Every Moment Of It

As 2020 comes to a close, everyone would agree that the year has been a challenging one. The Hindi film industry has had its fair share of struggles, especially with regard to the loss of business.

Now that film sets have resumed work and many artists are back on sets following safety regulations, there is a bit more hope and positivity in the air. Alia Bhatt opened up on how she made use of her time during the lockdown, and how it feels to be working again.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, about the lockdown period Alia said, "When I realised I had all this time to myself, I decided to use it productively, learning more about the different aspects of business and the market. And of course, I used the time to catch up on my reading and binge-watching content."

The actress has resumed filming for Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film that is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Talking about it, she said, "It's a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we've accepted that this is the new normal, and we're all trying to make the best of the situation."

When asked if she had any apprehensions about working in these times, she admitted that she did, but she also feels that we have to make an effort and do the best we can. "Also the ability to be back on set doing what you love is a blessing and I feel very grateful for every moment," said the Kalank actress.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Alia has a few in the pipeline. These include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Karan Johar's Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Also, she is all set for her first Telugu film, RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt: I Have Seen A Lot Of Hate, And A Little Kindness Can Take You A Long Way

ALSO READ: RRR: Alia Bhatt Joins The Sets Of SS Rajamouli's Next Venture