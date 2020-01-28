Alia Bhatt On Sending Kangana Ranaut Flowers: ‘Let Them React The Way They Want, I Am Happy For Her’

Kangana Ranaut recently won the Padma Shri for her contributions to Indian cinema. Her contemporary, Alia Bhatt, acknowledged her big achievement by sending her flowers. Things turned nasty when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to mock Alia's gesture. Alia is unperturbed by this as she says that she does not regret sending Kangana flowers.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Alia said, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."

Rangoli had tweeted a picture of the big bouquet of flowers that Alia had sent, and had made a rather distasteful, sarcastic comment about it. She wrote, "Look, Alia ji has also sent flowers for Kangana. I don't know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it." (sic). Twitterati called Rangoli out for mocking Alia.

While there has never been a feud between Kangana and Alia, Kangana and Rangoli have always expressed hostility towards her, criticizing her acting skills, and equating her success to her being a star kid.

Kangana once expressed embarrassment over being compared to Alia, calling her performance in Gully Boy 'mediocre'. She even revealed that she once told Alia to stop being Karan Johar's 'puppet'. "I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and does not raise a voice, then her success has no value... Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities; nepo gang's life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that," she told Pinkvilla.

Alia, however, responded to this with the utmost calm, saying that she respects Kangana's ability to speak candidly. But her dad always says that there are already so many opinions in the world that it could do without one more. "So I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself," she said.

