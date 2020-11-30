Alia Bhatt Pens Poem On Sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Birthday; Writes, ‘I Don’t Know What I’d Do Without You’

Alia Bhatt tried to impress her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday by penning a poem. Talking about how Shaheen is her soul mate, Alia admitted that she is not a writer like her but just a little sister who loves her.

As Shaheen turned 32 on Saturday (November 28), Alia shared adorable pictures of the two of them and wrote a poem as caption. "Since we were little, you were always my angel. You literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things. I love that we've got our own language, one that's full of fruits and veggies. Ahh.. life without you is just so basic, also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we're technically sisters, But I believe you're my soul mate too, you make every living moment better. I truly don't know what id do without you!! you're my everything sweetie.. my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too...," she wrote.

Wishing her, she added, "happy birthday to ME. As today is the day I to celebrate you. P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I'm no writer.. just your little sister who loves you." (sic).

Photos of Shaheen, Alia and their mother Soni Razdan stepping out for lunch on the former's birthday were making the rounds on the internet. Alia can be seen wearing a green dress paired with a denim jacket whereas Shaheen is sporting a sweatshirt and denim pants.

Earlier, Alia had taken to her Instagram handle to wish her beau Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. She had posted a photo of the birthday boy smiling, with two cakes placed before him, and had captioned her post, 'Happy birthday 8.'

