Alia Bhatt's Phone Wallpaper Send Netizens Into A Tizzy; Fans Say 'It's Her & Ranbir Kissing'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's relationship never fails to grab eyeballs. In the digital age, where the expression of romance has evolved from shouting from the rooftop to indulging in PDA on social media, another subtle way of flaunting your love is to update your wallpaper with your boyfriend or girlfriend.

Recently, when Alia Bhatt attended the special screening of Netflix film, Guilty, which also stars her bestie Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, little did the actress know that the wallpaper on her phone would become a talking point.

A video of Alia is going viral on the internet where the actress is seen clutching her phone. However, one does get a glimpse of her wallpaper which apparently looks like a picture of her and her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Judging from their outfits, the picture appeared to have been clicked during Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception where Ranbir looked dashing in a blue shirt, while Alia's stunning looks made many hearts flutter. In the picture, the couple appears to be sharing a lip-lock.

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, the fans couldn't get enough of the couple's picture. A netizen wrote, "It's a photo of ranbir." Another comment read, "Its her and ranbir kissing awwweeee." "Love love love," wrote another fan of Alia-Ranbir.

Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 and lately, there are several rumours doing the rounds about the lovebirds planning to get hitched in December this year. Speaking about work, the couple are all set to share screen space for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The much-awaited film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

