Alia Bhatt's Raazi Co-Star Jaideep Ahlawat Says Nepotism Debate Is Framed By The 'So-Called Media'

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, many star kids found themselves at the receiving end of criticism and trolling. Among all the star kids, it was Alia Bhatt, who suffered attack on social media the most. From boycotting her film Sadak 2 to leaving negative comments on her every post on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook, netizens didn't leave any stone unturned to show their angst against her, just because she belongs to the Bhatt family.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Filmfare, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has worked with Alia in Raazi, spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate, and blamed the 'so-called media' for the same.

Jaideep said, "I personally believe that all those harping on and on about nepotism in the country right now, this is framed by the so-called media. They found that this is the right time to play their own politics but it is always there. The word, I don't find it to be nepotism but favouritism. It is everywhere, in every field, be it politics, corporate world be it in your home."

He further added, "At home, parents do have a favourite child, what will you do about? Will you keep crying about it? I don't think anyone has made it big in their careers owing simply to favouritism. So should we simply sit at home, make peace with the fact that nothing can happen? I can give you a 100 names of people who are in politics due to favouritism. Our media turns a blind eye to that."

In the same interview, Jaideep praised Alia's dedication towards her craft and said that she's amazingly hardworking and talented.

"The time I worked with Alia on Raazi, for however long, she is one of the finest actors to work with. Amazingly hardworking, amazingly talented and still so vulnerable about this art and craft that she wants it to be better and better. Nobody can tell you better than Meghna Gulzar how hard Alia worked on that film," added the Khaali Peeli actor.

