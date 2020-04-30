Alia Bhatt Reaches Hospital To Support Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor During This Time Of Grief

Earlier today, Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for two years. It came as a shock when Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about the veteran actor's demise. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were present in the Hospital at the time of Rishi Kapoor's passing. As soon as the news broke, actress Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at the hospital, to show her support during these difficult times.

Alia's car was snapped arriving at the hospital earlier today. The actress has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for some time now and has been his pillar of strength, even when Rishi Kapoor was undergoing cancer treatment. Alia was often seen visiting the family in New York, and spending time with Ranbir, Neetu and Rishi whenever she could. Back then, pictures of Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went viral on social media.

A report in TOI quoted a source close to the couple as saying, "Ranbir is a recluse. He isn't very expressive unless he's with his mom or someone very close to him. With Alia he could just be himself. And she also offered him all the support to deal with his dads illness as any girlfriend would."

The source added, "Alia had his blessings and that meant the world to Ranbir. Alia's warmth, her energy and spunk cheered up Rishi. She stayed by Ranbir's side for the last three weeks, not leaving him even for a minute." Ranbir and Alia were rumoured to get married in 2020. It is also speculated that the two have been living together amid the lockdown.

The official statement from the Kapoor family about Rishi Kapoor's demise read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last." It also asked fans and well-wishers to respect the lockdown rules in place.

Later on, Rishi Kapoor's niece Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan were also spotted outside the hospital, wearing masks. Saif reportedly drove them to the hospital. Kareena and her sister Karisma are the daughters of Rishi Kapoor's older brother Randhir Kapoor.

Some of the other celebrities who visited the hospital to pay their respects also include, Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan and more amid heavy security.

5 Most Interesting Tweets From Rishi Kapoor's Twitter Timeline

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan Says 'He's Gone, I'm Destroyed'