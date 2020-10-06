Alia Bhatt Resumes Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi: Report

Alia Bhatt Is Burning The Midnight Oil

A source told Mid-day that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was filming the night sequences before the lockdown. He was quoted as saying, "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning."

Here's Why Bhansali Is Able To Shoot Without Any Hiccup

The source further added, "Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup."

A Team Of 50 Members Has Been Handpicked For The Shooting To Wrap Up Alia's Parts

"A 50-member team, including the cast, has been hand-picked for this schedule that will see Sanjay sir wrap up Alia's scenes. While television actor Shantanu Maheshwari had filmed his song before the lockdown, the shoot of two more tracks is on the cards."

Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Alia Bhatt's First Collaboration With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actress will be essaying the role of Gangubai Kothewali, the fierce madam of Kamathipura brothels in the '60s. The makers had unveiled Alia Bhatt's first look from the film in January this year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt were to team up for Inshallah with Salman Khan as the male lead. Unfortunately, the film got shelved due to unknown reasons. Soon, Bhansali announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release in 2021.