Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Co-Star Recalls How Actress Saved A Child Actor From Embarrassment On Sets

Seema Pahwa Recalls An Anecdote From Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets

Talking about a scene involving Alia and a child actor that was being shot at night, Seema revealed that the child had to deliver a few lines while sleeping beside Alia. Since the scene took place on a bed, when the child was given her cue, she would accidentally fall asleep.

Here's How Alia Bhatt Came To A Child Actor's Rescue While Shooting A Scene

Seema Pahwa told Pinkvilla, "Alia ne ye zimedari apne upar le li. Jab dialogue bolna tha, wo usko zara sa hila deti thi aur bacchi dialogue bol jaati thi time pe. Mujhe bahut acha laga uska ye gesture aur bahut hi tareef karungi main uski ke usne itne achi se uss bacchi ke embarrassment ko itne ache se usne saath diya and dant khaane se bachaya (Alia took the responsibility of making sure that the child delivers her lines. She'd prod her. I really appreciated this gesture. She saved the girl from embarrassment and possibly being told off.)."

Seema Pahwa Is All Praise For Alia Bhatt

"Alia Bahut hi sanskari ladki hai. Bado ki respect karna aata hai, dusre ache kalakaro ki respect karna aata hai, bahut cooperate karti hai. Set pe, abhi tak itna lamba schedule uske saath kiya hai, maine kabhi nahi dekha ke wo set pe late aa rahi ho ya set pe tantrum dikha rahi ho. Wo pyaari si bachhi hai jo ki bahut hi sincere hai apne kaam ko leke aur wo bhi bahut passionate hai (She is a cultured girl. She respects elders, she respects other actors. I've done long hours with her, but not once has she arrived late or complained. She is very passionate about her craft)," the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress told Pinkvilla.