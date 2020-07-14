Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Lashes Out At Instagram For Failing To Curb Abuse On Social Media
Recently, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a series of strong-worded posts, in which she said that she will not choose to ignore rape threats, harassment and hate messages on social media henceforth. Shaheen also promised to take legal action against such offenders.
Now, Soni Razdan, mother of Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, has backed her daughter's fight against online harassers and internet abusers. The actress also slammed Instagram for failing to curb abuse and harassment on social media.
'Social Media Has Now Become The Most Anti-Social Media,' Says Soni Razdan
Soni captioned her post as, "@instagram I do hope you're reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It's basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it's high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts. Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse."
Soni Razdan Asks Instagram To Redefine Their Zero Tolerance Policies
In her post, Soni wrote, "To @Instagram- you have zero tolerance policies for a lot of the content that put up on your platform- I think it's fair to say that misogynistic slurs, intended to subdue and oppress *should* fall under the umbrella of your zero tolerance guidelines."
'I Should Not Have To Change The Way I Use A Platform If Someone Is Being Abusive; They Should,' Says Soni Razdan
She further wrote, "But if you don't want to receive abusive message turn off your message turn off your message requests. Tired of being called a bitch in your comments? Turn off your comments. Asking me to change the way I use a platform because of someone else's hatred and misogyny is the equivalent of telling me that if I go out at night and get assaulted "I was asking for it." I should not have to change the way I use a platform if someone is being abusive. They should. Full stop."
Pooja Bhatt Agrees With Soni Razdan's Post
The Sadak 2 actress commented, "I completely agree. @instagram needs to have a good,hard look at their policies. The trolls who spew venom in the name of others need to be brought to book."
A few weeks ago, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor had also called out Instagram for failing to block death threats made against her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor on the social media platform.
