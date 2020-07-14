Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Lashes Out At Instagram For Failing To Curb Abuse On Social Media

'Social Media Has Now Become The Most Anti-Social Media,' Says Soni Razdan

Soni captioned her post as, "@instagram I do hope you're reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It's basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it's high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts. Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse."

Soni Razdan Asks Instagram To Redefine Their Zero Tolerance Policies

In her post, Soni wrote, "To @Instagram- you have zero tolerance policies for a lot of the content that put up on your platform- I think it's fair to say that misogynistic slurs, intended to subdue and oppress *should* fall under the umbrella of your zero tolerance guidelines."

'I Should Not Have To Change The Way I Use A Platform If Someone Is Being Abusive; They Should,' Says Soni Razdan

She further wrote, "But if you don't want to receive abusive message turn off your message turn off your message requests. Tired of being called a bitch in your comments? Turn off your comments. Asking me to change the way I use a platform because of someone else's hatred and misogyny is the equivalent of telling me that if I go out at night and get assaulted "I was asking for it." I should not have to change the way I use a platform if someone is being abusive. They should. Full stop."

Pooja Bhatt Agrees With Soni Razdan's Post

The Sadak 2 actress commented, "I completely agree. @instagram needs to have a good,hard look at their policies. The trolls who spew venom in the name of others need to be brought to book."