Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Trailer Garners Insane Dislikes On YouTube; Kickstarts Meme Fest

Sadak 2 Trailer Garners More Dislikes Than Likes

Currently, 7.4 lakh people have watched the trailer of Sadak 2, and you will be surprised to know that 7.1 lakh people have disliked the trailer. Yes, you read it right. Going by the increasing number of dislikes, Sadak 2 might become the most disliked trailer of Bollywood.

Netizens Dislike The Trailer Without Watching It

Even before watching the trailer of Sadak 2, netizens disliked the trailer, and made their actions obvious with their comments.

A user wrote, "I came here to dislike this tralier like millions of other people. Lets send a message to nepo kids that Bollywood is not their fathers property."

Another user wrote, "This will be the most disliked trailer ever. Never underestimate the power of audience."

So #AliaBhatt doesn't wants to see our comments in her social media posts.

And today she's asking us to watch #Sadak2Trailer pic.twitter.com/eK4NkQ74ae — Aishwarya Jaiswal (@Aishwarya_38) August 12, 2020

Sadak 2 Kickstarts Meme Fest On Twitter

Soon after the release of Sadak 2 trailer, netizens began sharing memes on Twitter to troll the makers of the film. While some mocked at the number of dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer, others took a dig at Alia Bhatt for turning off her comment section.

#Sadak2Trailer is out now on YouTube..



Me and my bois after seeing this shit : pic.twitter.com/wP2KgdWqPy — Abhishek Lohia (@JuniorLohia) August 12, 2020

Have A Look At The Viral Memes..

Sadak 2 has indeed become the talk of the town, but the saddest part is that the film is in the limelight for all the negative reasons, and we doubt after all the negativity around it, it will receive any positive response after its premiere.