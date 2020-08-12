Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Trailer Garners Insane Dislikes On YouTube; Kickstarts Meme Fest
Today, the makers of Sadak 2 dropped its trailer featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and is a sequel to his 1991 film Sadak. As expected, the trailer has received more hatred than love. Wondering why we are saying so? Well, if you're following Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, you must know that post his sudden demise, many netizens vowed to boycott the films of star kids. However, they were even more harsh on Sadak 2, because it is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and the film features only star kids.
Sadak 2 Trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt And Aditya Roy Kapur Promise A Thrilling Journey
Sadak 2 Trailer Garners More Dislikes Than Likes
Currently, 7.4 lakh people have watched the trailer of Sadak 2, and you will be surprised to know that 7.1 lakh people have disliked the trailer. Yes, you read it right. Going by the increasing number of dislikes, Sadak 2 might become the most disliked trailer of Bollywood.
Netizens Dislike The Trailer Without Watching It
Even before watching the trailer of Sadak 2, netizens disliked the trailer, and made their actions obvious with their comments.
A user wrote, "I came here to dislike this tralier like millions of other people. Lets send a message to nepo kids that Bollywood is not their fathers property."
Another user wrote, "This will be the most disliked trailer ever. Never underestimate the power of audience."
|
Sadak 2 Kickstarts Meme Fest On Twitter
Soon after the release of Sadak 2 trailer, netizens began sharing memes on Twitter to troll the makers of the film. While some mocked at the number of dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer, others took a dig at Alia Bhatt for turning off her comment section.
|
Have A Look At The Viral Memes..
Sadak 2 has indeed become the talk of the town, but the saddest part is that the film is in the limelight for all the negative reasons, and we doubt after all the negativity around it, it will receive any positive response after its premiere.
Watching #sadak2trailer , Like Button be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/nNnMFizRHr— Balbir Swami (@B_S_200) August 12, 2020
#Sadak2Trailer #AliaBhatt #MaheshBhatt #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput— Mister Kumar (@MisterK02822778) August 12, 2020
After seeing the condition of #Sadak2Trailer other director who wants to release the movie of #nepokids be like: pic.twitter.com/Q6YDBtGdq4
#Sadak2Trailer out— Introvert_कन्या💜 (@shalusterr) August 12, 2020
Me after watch dislikes :-😌 pic.twitter.com/4W6m12eWGN
Youtube dislike button be like...#Sadak2Trailer pic.twitter.com/hSzGQ8a8oM— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) August 12, 2020