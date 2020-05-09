Alia Bhatt Said She Wanted To Be An Actress When She Was 8! Watch Video

Within no time, Alia Bhatt has proved herself to be one of the greatest actors of her generation. Cinephiles are thrilled to watch Alia on the screen, but not many would know that her decision to be an actor was made at the age of eight.

In a video which is doing rounds on the internet, a young Alia can be seen proclaiming that she wants to be part of the film industry as an actor. Take a look!

Alia made an appearance on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai with her father Mahesh Bhat, mother Soni Razdan, and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. When Alia and Shaheen are introduced on stage by their sister Pooja, the latter says, "Alia is aspiring to be an actress." Regarding Shaheen, Pooja says, "I am sure she is not remotely interested in being an actress," to which Shaheen replies, "Not at all." Shaheen adds that she wants to be a writer.

When Alia is asked what she wants to be when she grows up, she replies, "Main actress banungi."

In the video, Soni and Mahesh also discuss the latter's alcoholic past. Talking about how he stopped drinking alcohol when Shaheen was born, Mahesh said, "I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn't bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today's she's 13 years old and I haven't touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me."

Alia was last seen in the period drama Kalank. She has a number of movies lined up next, including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, and Takht.

