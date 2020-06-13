Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 Might Skip Theatrical Release; Film To Premiere On Hotstar?

With theatres shut owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, many filmmakers are planning to take the digital route to release their upcoming films. Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo is the first A-list Bollywood film which skipped the theatrical release, and premiered directly on Amazon Prime on June 12. And now, it looks like many other Bollywood films are going to take a similar route.

If the latest buzz in the town is to be believed, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 might also have a direct digital release. A report in BizAsia stated that the makers are rumoured to have signed a lucrative deal with streaming giant Hotstar, for a direct OTT release.

It is also being speculated that the film's producer Mukesh Bhatt has informed his friends that it did not make sense to wait indefinitely for a theatrical release, and thus Hotstar, which is the producing partner of the film, may premiere it on its platform instead.

Meanwhile, recently, it was confirmed that Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will have a direct-to-web release. While the former will release on Amazon Prime, the latter is slated for a premiere on Netflix.

Coming back to Sadak 2, the film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt to direction after 20 years. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, and is a sequel to Sanjay Dutt-Pooja Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak.

Speaking about reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt shared that nothing has changed in the director's process, and he still strives for perfection, like he did almost three decades ago. The actor further said that he is excited to be a part of Mahesh Bhatt's legacy, and is looking forward for his fans to see the film.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is teaming up with her father Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2.

"Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it's another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I'll be nervous again," the actress was earlier quoted as saying by a leading daily.

Sadak 2 was initially supposed to release in March 2020, but was later pushed to July 10.

