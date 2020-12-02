Alia Bhatt: I Have Seen A Lot Of Hate, And A Little Kindness Can Take You A Long Way

After establishing herself as a brilliant actress, Alia Bhatt has added a new feather to her hat. Recently, the actress launched her own clothing line for kids named Ed-a-Mamma. The best part about her clothing line is that it's eco-friendly. All the outfits of Ed-a-Mamma have been made out of complete natural fibres, and even the buttons are not made of plastic. Every outfit comes with a seed ball, which gives a chance to the kid and his/her parents to plant it together.

"Children are extremely caring, and if you created a planeteer at a young age, you have saved the planet for years to come," said Alia.

Speaking about her clothing line, Alia said, "One of the first things I made sure was that Ed-a-mamma as a brand wouldn't be about me, but would have its own story and stand on its own feet. The fact that I am the founder should not be the focus."

Well, Alia's clothing line for kids is already a hit among B-town celebrities, and without any pompous promotion of the brand, the team sold 70% of the stock within just six weeks.

Speaking about her new work life as an entrepreneur, Alia said, "The new phase of my work life will be different in taking that time off and making time for them. I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I've seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way," said Alia.

With respect to work, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, and will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar's Takht, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

