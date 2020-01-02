Alia Bhatt Shares Romantic Picture With Ranbir Kapoor! Look Who Joined The Lovebirds On Their Vacay

Anyone can vouch for the fact that Alia Bhatt is currently in a very happy space. Work wise, the actress is preoccupied with big-banner projects and her love life is going pretty smooth with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Like other celebrities, Alia is also in a 'vacay mode' and the actress has shared a lovely picture on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Alia can be seen posing along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji and captioned it saying, "Best boys (& good girl)." While Alia looks lovely in a no make-up look, Ranbir looks super cool in a funky square shades!

After coming across the picture, Alia's mom, Soni Razdan also left a heart emoticon on her Instagram post. Apart from Soni, Dia Mirza and Anaita Adajania also showered love on Alia's post.

On a similar note, the trio (Ranbir, Alia and Ayan) is gearing up for their upcoming project, Brahmastra and fans are quite excited to wait for the film's release! Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December, 2019. However, owing to delay in the post-production work, Ayan postponed Brahmastra's release. The makers have not announced the official release date of the film yet. But going by the rumours, the film is expected to release in 2020.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will be seen next in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir, on other side, will be seen next in YRF's Shamshera, which is slated to release in July 31, 2020. News reports also suggest that Luv Ranjan has roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn for his next film, which will be an action-thriller.