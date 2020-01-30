Alia Bhatt Slams Media For An Imagined Quote Citing Her Reaction To Rangoli Chandel's Tweet

Recently when Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the prestigious Padmi Shri Award by the Indian goverment, her contemporary, Alia Bhatt sent flowers to her to wish her for the huge achievement. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who never fails to take a dig at the Gully Boy actress, posted a picture of the bouquet and took a potshot at her.

She tweeted, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don't know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it)." (sic)

Following this, many news reports claimed that Alia responded to Rangoli's distasteful tweet and was quoted as saying, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."

However in the latest turn of events, Alia clarified that she has not issued any statement about either Kangana or Rangoli after she sent a bouquet of flowers and a congratulatory note to Kangana over her Padma Shri honour.

The actress called out the media for the imaginery quote and posted on her Instagram story, "When did I say this? And to who exactly? Really pls enlighten me when I had this non existent conversation with an imaginary journalist... I guess we've moved on to fictional interviews too... I learn something new everyday :) toodles!"

Speaking about work, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Karan Johar's Takht.

