Alia Bhatt To Mahesh Bhatt: You're A Good Man, Never Believe Anything Else

Wishing her daddy Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday, actress Alia Bhatt shared her childhood picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... "Look inside yourself, you are more than what you've become.. remember who you are.. remember!" Happy bday my mufasa.. you're a good man! Never believe anything else."

Alia's mom Soni Razdan was quick to comment on her daughter's loving post and wrote, "Oh my golu ❤️😍 😘 Wise words and simplicity is always the most powerful way to communicate :)."

Unfortunately, Alia's birthday wish for her dad received more flak than appreciation. Most of the netizens poured negative comments on Alia's post and criticised her for calling Mahesh Bhatt a 'good man'.

A user wrote, "Mahesh bhatt decline is near...soon he will be in jail...don't worry good man."

"Who wants to marry his own daughter 😂😂😂 good man," wrote another user.

"Hahaha.. Best joke of the year (Mahesh bhatt is a good man)😂," commented another user.

"Good words cannot change the reality....truth will come out and if anyone guilty will be punished...if not by laws made by human than laws made by Nature," wrote a user while criticising Alia's post.

For the unversed, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, both Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are being slammed by netizens. While the filmmaker-father got criticised for making alleged statements against Sushant's mental health, the actress-daughter was slammed after the nepotism debate reignited on the internet.

