Alia Bhatt To Star In Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary's Social Drama?

After directing Irrfan Khan's critically-acclaimed film, Hindi Medium, director Saket Chaudhary's next film is touted to be a social drama. Buzz is that the filmmaker is planning to rope in Alia Bhatt for the female lead.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly. Meanwhile, hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked. Saket has also begun initial recce for appropriate locations."

Reportedly, the social drama is laced with humour and a message. Saket Chaudhary refused to divulge any details about the film's plot.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, the actress is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides this movie, Alia's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Karan Johar's Takht.

Meanwhile, rumours about Alia's impending wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor continue to hit the headlines. However, the lovebirds are yet to make any official announcement. The couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt Finds Her Wedding Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor Very Entertaining!

Birthday Girl Pooja Bhatt Poses For A Happy Picture With Sisters Alia & Shaheen