Alia Bhatt Visits Her Parents During Lockdown; Dad Mahesh Bhatt Calls Her 'Responsible Young Child'

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Alia Bhatt is making sure that she is regularly in touch with her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, who stay just a short distance away from her.

Recently, the Gangubhai Kathiawadi actress paid a visit to her parents, but made sure that she took all the necessary precautions to keep them safe.

Her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt opened up about her visit to Mumbai Mirror and was quoted as saying, "We met a few days ago-she lives a few buildings away and it's a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn't endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Alia and her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor have moved in together amid lockdown. Rumours about them staying together went rife after they were spotted together in his building compound, last month. It was reported that they had shot each other's scenes for the COVID-19 short film, Family.

It was speculated that Alia's sister Shaheen was also living with the actress and Ranbir. However, Soni Razdan rubbished these reports while speaking with a leading daily and said that the sisters are living apart.

When asked if her daughters are watching the reruns of her show Buniyaad which is currently on air amid lockdown, Razdan was quoted as saying, "Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth."

Speaking about work, Alia's upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, dad Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Karan Johar's Takht.

