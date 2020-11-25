Alia Bhatt Wishes Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain On His Birthday With A Sweet Note

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Armaan Jain turns 30 today (November 25, 2020). The actor is currently holidaying with his wife Anissa Malhotra in Maldives. The duo has been sharing a lot of stunning clicks from the Island country on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, Armaan's near and dear ones have been dropping sweet birthday posts to wish him. Among them is Ranbir Kapoor's lady love Alia Bhatt who wished the Lekar Hum Deewana Dil actor with an adorable note.

Alia Bhatt Pens A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Ranbir's Cousin Alia Bhatt posted a monochrome picture of Armaan Jain on her Instagram story. She captioned it as, "Happy bday Armaaaaani. Have a beautiful dayyy you beautiful soul! Love you lots lots lots..." followed by a heart emoji. Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Armaan Featured Taimur Armaan's actress-cousin Kareena Kapoor pulled out an epic picture from her family album to wish him. She posted a picture in which Armaan is seen sharing an 'awwdorable' moment with little Taimur, and wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads golden hearted boy ❤️❤️🎈🎈." Karisma Kapoor Has A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Baby Bro' Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wished the birthday boy with a picture in which she and Armaan are seen sharing a warm hug. "Happy 30th birthday to my baby bro 🥳🎂🕺🏻we love you ❤️," read Lolo's caption for the click.

Armaan Jain is the elder son of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister Rima Jain. His younger brother Aadar Jain is also an actor and is lately in the news for his relationship with Tara Sutaria.

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Make Our Hearts Pop With Their Wow Appearances

ALSO READ: RRR: Here's Why SS Rajamouli Cast Alia Bhatt In Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer