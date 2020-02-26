All Eyes On Alaya F As She Creates A Stir In Bollywood!

Even before the release of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F became a hot property in Bollywood and the huge success of the movie certainly made her one of the most sought-after promising actors, vouched by several industry bigwigs!

Industry circles have been buzzing about Alaya – her confident on-screen presence (alongside the veteran actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu), brilliant acting prowess and huge fan base. Such has been the craze of this young talented actor that she also bagged a prestigious movie deal with the makers of her debut film – Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment ahead of the release of her first owing to her promising artistry.

The social media sensation with a huge fan base graced the cover of one of the most influential magazines. Alaya is also looked upon for her sartorial sense, which is more of feminine, floral, and light and innocent and needless to say, the stunning actor also made heads turn with her debut ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week for a leading fashion brand.

Apart from acting, Alaya has a fashion sense which is very relatable to the masses and has caught instant attention. The audience has already started demanding to see more of the gorgeous actress.

Coupled with her inherent charisma, immense popularity over social media and impressive movie line up makes Alaya not just the 'girl of the moment’ basking in the success of her recent debut but the talent to watch out for!

