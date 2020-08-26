Amaal Malik Shares Picture Of Death Threat By Salman Khan's Fans, Says 'Bhaitards' Another Low Blow'

Ever since Salman Khan's fans started trolling singer Amaal Malik, the singer has been calling out all the naysayers on his social media account. For the unversed, it all started when Amaal said that Shah Rukh Khan is his favourite actor, and Salmaniacs got offended that he should have taken Salman's name, as the latter had launched him in the film industry.

On this, Amaal had tweeted, "#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor's work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that's all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block."

Amaal also shared a picture of the post wherein a self-claimed fan of Salman Khan has openly threatened Amaal Malik that if he messes with Salman Khan, his life will end soon. While there's no authenticity about who created the post, Amaal shared the picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "Wow #Bhaitards another low blow 🤯 Hope you guys seeing this @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice 🤭."

Amaal's post was quick to grab eyeballs. While some supported the music composer, others criticised Amaal for sharing such post and blaming Salman's fans for the same.

A user wrote, "How low can someone go to be giving death threats to another person. What's even more sickening is that they're further publicising it proudly that their 'idol' is the reason for people's death. Aur kitna neeche giro ge bhai #IStandWithAmaal."

Another user wrote, "Dear @AmaalMallik I respect your right to express. Yes, sometimes fans of stars get nasty & abuse others when they speak against them or their films. But I strongly feel this post you've shared is FAKE & is a deliberate attempt to DEFAME #SalmanKhan. No real fan would do this!"

Another user wrote, "Please take care! I watched you this music reality shows! You are an amazing and humble human being! Bollywood is a dirty place! Just take care! You will have our support always! stay blessed!"

What's your take on the entire uproar around Amaal Malik? Tell us in the comments section below.

Amaal Mallik Engages In Twitter Battle With Salman's Fans: I Respect Him For The Launch He Gave Me