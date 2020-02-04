Amala Paul Starts Shooting For Mahesh Bhatt's Web Show! Pic Inside

Amala Paul has made her mark in the South Indian film industry by working not just in Tamil films but also in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies. Now the talented actress is ready to storm the digital world and Bollywood with her charismatic presence and acting prowess. We say so because her much-talked-about web show has finally gone on floors.

In Collaboration with Jio Studios, Mahesh Bhatt is producing this web series which is based on a dramatic Bollywood love story from the 70s era. Grapevine suggests that Amala will be reprising the role of yesteryear actress Parveen Babi in the show. Apart from her, the highly anticipated web series also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri in lead roles.

Announcing the good news, Amala Paul shared a picture on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood, what more could have I asked for my Bollywood & digital debut @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri @MaheshNBhatt @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms."

Introducing the cast, Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, "The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms." To this, an excited Amala replied, "It's truly an honor to be a part of this project. Cheers to new beginnings. Onwards and upwards."

Well, going by the star cast and the plot of the show, we are pretty sure Mahesh Bhatt and his team have something very special and interesting in store for us. Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, the makers are yet to reveal the title of the show. As for Amala Paul, we wish her all the luck and hope she makes a lasting impression with her debut web series.

