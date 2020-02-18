Amar Singh Extends Olive Branch To Amitabh Bachchan, Says He Regrets His Overreaction

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has put his tiff with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to rest. Amar took to Twitter earlier today and expressed his regret over his 'overreaction' against Big B and his family in the past. His tweet also suggested that he is very ill, and possibly on his deathbed.

Amar Singh tweeted, "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all," (sic).

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Amar and Amitabh shared a strong friendship before. But way back in 2017, Amar had said in an interview that Amitabh and his wife Jaya were living separately. This led to a fallout between the two.

India Today had quoted Amar as saying, "Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that."

Amar had even publicly insulted Amitabh and his family by calling them 'indecent' and 'hypocrites' over the kinds of roles they played in films.

Amar is suffering from a kidney ailment.

Meanwhile, Big B is yet to respond to the olive branch extended by Amar.

ALSO READ: When Amitabh Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai's EX Salman Khan A Misunderstood Person: He's God's Child

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Compared Rajinikanth To Her Father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan!