    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amar Singh Extends Olive Branch To Amitabh Bachchan, Says He Regrets His Overreaction

      By
      |

      Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has put his tiff with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to rest. Amar took to Twitter earlier today and expressed his regret over his 'overreaction' against Big B and his family in the past. His tweet also suggested that he is very ill, and possibly on his deathbed.

      Amar Singh Extends Olive Branch To Big B And Family

      Amar Singh tweeted, "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all," (sic).

      Amar and Amitabh shared a strong friendship before. But way back in 2017, Amar had said in an interview that Amitabh and his wife Jaya were living separately. This led to a fallout between the two.

      India Today had quoted Amar as saying, "Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that."

      Amar had even publicly insulted Amitabh and his family by calling them 'indecent' and 'hypocrites' over the kinds of roles they played in films.

      Amar is suffering from a kidney ailment.

      Meanwhile, Big B is yet to respond to the olive branch extended by Amar.

      ALSO READ: When Amitabh Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai's EX Salman Khan A Misunderstood Person: He's God's Child

      ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Compared Rajinikanth To Her Father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan!

      Read more about: amar singh amitabh bachchan
      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X