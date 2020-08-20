Amazon Prime Video Denies Working On Web Show Based On Sushant Singh Rajput's Life
On August 19, the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ordered Mumbai police to hand over the evidence in the case. The late actor's family and fans celebrate SC's move as a small victory in their journey to justice and urged others to continue the fight. While the investigation is still going on, several reports suggested that a leading OTT platform is working on a show based on the actor's life and the death case.
Earlier this week, Pakistani actor Hasan Khan took to his Instagram account and announced that he will be playing the role of the late actor on screen, in Prime Video's newest project. He shared a look test picture of himself collaged alongside the late actor's picture, giving audiences a glimpse into their supposed uncanny resemblance. Hasan Khan's unverified Instagram post read, "Alhamdulillah got a project which is really close to my heart, playing @sushantsinghrajput's character for Indian Web."
Prime Amazon Video Denied Rumours
However, the global streaming platform has now denied working on any such project. The official statement said, "Amazon Prime Video has not commissioned or licensed any project on the late Sushant Singh Rajput with actor Hasan Khan or for that matter with anyone else."
Another Project Was Announced On The Late Actor's Life
This is not the first time reports have emerged of a project being based on the actor's life. Earlier filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta announced a feature film based on the late actor's life. He also released a first look featuring Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari in the late actor's role. Sachin rose to fame because of his uncanny resemblance with Sushant. The film is titled Suicide or Murder: A star was lost.
CBI Recently Took Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case
For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. The investigation has now been handed over to the CBI after millions of people rallied and protested on social media for the past two months. The court dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer Patna FIR to Mumbai, and ordered that any other FIRs related to the actor's death case will also be investigated by the CBI.
