Amazon Prime Video Denies Working On Web Show Based On Sushant Singh Rajput's Life

Prime Amazon Video Denied Rumours

However, the global streaming platform has now denied working on any such project. The official statement said, "Amazon Prime Video has not commissioned or licensed any project on the late Sushant Singh Rajput with actor Hasan Khan or for that matter with anyone else."

Another Project Was Announced On The Late Actor's Life

This is not the first time reports have emerged of a project being based on the actor's life. Earlier filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta announced a feature film based on the late actor's life. He also released a first look featuring Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari in the late actor's role. Sachin rose to fame because of his uncanny resemblance with Sushant. The film is titled Suicide or Murder: A star was lost.

CBI Recently Took Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. The investigation has now been handed over to the CBI after millions of people rallied and protested on social media for the past two months. The court dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer Patna FIR to Mumbai, and ordered that any other FIRs related to the actor's death case will also be investigated by the CBI.