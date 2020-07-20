Amazon Prime Video's Shakuntala Devi Will Explore Absorbing Mother-Daughter Dynamics

There are many hidden people in India who tend to astonish people with their extraordinary abilities and one such person was Shakuntala Devi, who was an Indian writer and mental calculator, popularly known as the "human computer". She was also a world-class educator who passed down her knowledge to students, to strive for a better India!

Good news for all the audiences as they get to see a film based on her life in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming biographical drama film titled Shakuntala Devi. Much like the film, Dangal explored father-daughter dynamics, being a father-daughter stand-off story, Shakuntala Devi will be exploring the dynamics of a mother and a daughter in a mother-daughter stand-off story.

Apart from Shakuntala Devi's life and achievements, the film will also explore the story of the relationship between Shakuntala Devi and her daughter Anupama Banerjee, in some heart-warming and heart-capturing moments. Anupama Banerjee herself was a special visitor on the sets and even got emotional when some of the scenes were being shot.

The upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film stars Vidya Balan in the lead along with the stellar cast of Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh. So make sure to grab some popcorn and tune-in to Amazon Prime Video on July 31 to watch the film!

After Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Trailer Release, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Memes!

Netizens Impressed With Shakuntala Devi's Trailer, Say 'Is There Anything Vidya Balan Can't Do?'