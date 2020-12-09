Amazon Prime Video To Install ‘Magic Mirrors’ To Introduce Durgamati To The Audience Before Its Release

After giving the audience the heebie-jeebies with the trailer launch of Durgamati, Amazon Prime Video is all set to give them further chills and thrills through a 'Magic Mirror'. To build the excitement and anticipation ahead of the World Premiere of Durgamati on Amazon Prime Video, fans in Mumbai and New Delhi can experience this unique mirror at key locations across the two cities to meet Durgamati before it reaches our homes on December 11.

The mirror installations will give on-lookers an experience of a rapidly emerging Durgamati creating a spooky atmosphere with flickering lights, chilling sounds fand the illusion of the mirror cracking with terror adding to the entire fear factor.

Fans in Mumbai can experience all the thrills at Infiniti Mall, Malad on December 4-6 and December 11-13 and in Delhi/NCR Region too can visit the Select CityWalk Saket Mall on December 9-13 for the experience. Additionally, Durgamati is inviting all her fans to her Haveli, enabling fans to experience the setup of the Haveli for three days at Mumbai's Juhu Beach from December 11 to December 13 and Noida's Gaur City Mall from 10th to December 20th.

As excitement levels rise and the buzz around the World Premiere of Durgamati reaches a crescendo, we request everyone to enjoy these activities while following all the safety protocols and appropriate social distancing measures. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Durgamati starting December 11 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

