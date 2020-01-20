Amazon Teases 14 New Shows: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Saif Ali Khan And More In 2020

Amazon Prime Videos is ready to unveil a set to binge-worthy shows in 2020, the streaming service just dropped a compiled trailer of its upcoming new shows. Along with sharing the first glimpse of returning Amazon series like Mirzapur, Breathe and The Family Man, we also get look at some new shows like Saif Ali Khan's Dilli, Sanjay Kapoor's The Last Hour and more.

2020 is set to start with director Kabir Khan's documentary coming to life, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh. While this will be Kabir's directorial debut on digital space, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in season 2 of Breathe for the first time. The few seconds we get to see him in the trailer, he quickly leaves an impact.

Bandish Bandits is a new series starring, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Singh Chaudhry is a romantic musical series directed by Anand Tiwari. The series is said to be a love story set against the backdrop of a clash between pop and Hindustani classical music.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Saif Ali Khan's Dilli also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Sarah Jane Dias. Another political drama on the list is Gormint, which stars Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania and Girish Kulkarni.

The impressive teaser also gives the audience a glimpse of all filmmakers associated with the 2020 line up. The list included Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, Rangita and Ishita Nandy, Mayank Sharma, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Amit Kumar and Himanshu Mehra.

