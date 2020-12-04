Amid Diljit Dosanjh-Kangana Ranaut's Heated War, Netizens Lighten The Mood With Hilarious Memes

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kangana Ranaut have become the hot topic of discussion, owing to their ugly spat on Twitter. While most of the netizens are on Diljit's side, some are also rooting for Kangana. For the unversed, it all started when Diljit called out Kangana for posting a derogatory tweet for an elderly woman who was spotted at the ongoing farmers' protest. As expected, Diljit's jibe didn't go down well with Kangana, and she called him 'Karan Johar's pet' just because he has worked with him. What happened next is known to all.

Amid all the heated conversation between Diljit and Kangana, some netizens surely had a field day on Twitter, and started sharing memes on their spat. While some memes are controversial, others are upright hilarious. No matter whose side you are on, these memes will surely leave you in splits.

Have a look..

Meanwhile, a legal notice has been sent to Kangana, demanding an apology for her controversial tweet, in which she had falsely identified an old woman at the farmers' protest as Shaheen Bagh's 'Bilkis Dadi'. The notice demands an unconditional apology from the Queen actress to tender within a week.

Reacting to the legal notice that was sent to her, Kangana tweeted, "Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge. Thank you."

(Social media posts are unedited.)

