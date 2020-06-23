Amit Sadh On Blame Game Over Sushant’s Death: You’re Fighting Your Battles On Somebody’s Grave

News of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has taken an ugly turn by people indulging in a blame game of sorts. Although the suicide has, once again, rightfully evoked the discussion on the treatment of so-called 'outsiders' in Bollywood, it has also got many netizens and a few celebrities accusing certain others of being responsible for his death.

In such a scenario, Sushant's debut movie co-star, Amit Sadh says that now is not the time to make someone's death into a spectacle, and fight one's battles on somebody's grave.

Amit, who starred alongside Sushant in Kai Po Che! opened up to Hindustan Times about what he meant by his social media posts on dealing with grief, following Sushant's death. "Whatever I had in my heart, I've spelt it out. It's gone, I don't want to go back to it. I'm exasperated with my emotions right now. We need to let it be. This isn't the time for dialogue, not the time for evoking or provoking. That's my belief," he said.

Talking about how we shouldn't give too much attention to negativity on social media, he said, "Once you start ignoring the bad, you don't have to tweet or say anything. And if there are people who feel that, it's their prerogative. You shouldn't get bothered. You should use these platforms in a positivity way."

He continued, "But again, if you see, 95 percent of (social media) is good, the trolling bit is created, by us. My whole thing is, this isn't the time for debate and dialogue. Somebody who has gone, remember and respect that person by not saying anything. Remember him for his good, grieve. Spanish people party when somebody goes. Whatever way you want to, just grieve, take as long as you want,"

"At this time, bringing other issues, making it into a spectacle, or something happened to you... you're fighting your battles on somebody's grave?" he added.

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: Jitendra Kumar On Blaming The Film Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death