Amit Sadh Talks About Mental Health, Shares that He Tried Taking His Own Life As A Teenager

Mental Health is increasingly being recognized as being just as important as physical health. Many celebrities are trying to reduce the stigma attached to mental health by sharing their own experiences.

The latest to hop on the bandwagon is Actor Amit Sadh, who opened up about the intense period of mental health struggle that he went through when he was a teenager, and even admitted that he tried taking his life a few times. He shared that he eventually developed a 'never give up' attitude and said that he is currently much more stable emotionally.

Speaking to Mens XP, Amit said, "Between the age of 16 and 18, I tried committing suicide four times. I didn't have suicidal thoughts. I just went to commit suicide, there was no planning. I just woke up one day and tried and tried again and again and again. Then by God's grace, the fourth time, the last time I did, I knew that this is not the way and this is not the end. And things changed. My mindset changed. And since then, it has evolved and the philosophy of 'never giving up' came in me."

He continued, "I didn't overcome it all in one day - took me 20 years! I just found one thing for sure - this is not the end. Life is a gift. So, the day I understood this, I started living it. I feel blessed and fortunate that I'm on the other side of the white light. Now I have a lot of compassion, love and empathy for people who become weak."

Talking about how he was noticeably 'frazzled' during his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss, Amit said, "I am in a happier place now and more stable emotionally. I've never lied or hidden. The whole country saw my journey in the reality show Bigg Boss. I was so frazzled and lost in it."

Well, the recent death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput stirred up a debate about mental health too, but the conversation soon went haywire with netizens and some celebrities arguing that mental health had nothing to do with his death, and mocking other celebrities who had opened up about their own struggles.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

