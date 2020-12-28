Amit Sadh Reveals Sonu Sood Gave Him His First Break: It’s Because Of Him Where I Am Today

If on one side, the novel Coronavirus pandemic was all over the headlines, actor Sonu Sood, on the other side, left no stone unturned to help the needy beyond his capacity. A few days ago, the Dabangg actor unveiled his book 'I Am No Messiah', and netizens can't be more proud of him. Apart from netizens, actor Amit Sadh also reacted to Sood's book launch and revealed that it was him, who gave him his first break.

Amit wrote, "Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years."

Reacting to Amit Sadh's sweet revelation, Sonu replied, "Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap."

Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap ❤️ https://t.co/5w6GCmxOH6 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 27, 2020

Amit, who's very grateful to Sonu, thanked the latter once again and tweeted, "Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words ... they mean so much to me ... and I will work harder to make you prouder ... And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love ❤️."

Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words ... they mean so much to me ... and I will work harder to make you prouder ...

And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/Am0ffzvkxH — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Amit Sadh made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, alongside Rajkummar Rao and late Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though 2020 was a dull year for most of the celebrities, Amit had a handful of releases including Breathe: Into the Shadows, Avrodh: The Siege Within and Shakuntala Devi.

