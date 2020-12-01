Amit Sadh Rubbishes Rumours Of Dating Kim Sharma; 'I Will Never Romance In Hiding'
Last month, when Amit Sadh and Kim Sharma were spotted dining together in Goa, rumours about an alleged romance brewing between the two actors started doing the rounds on the internet. Later, while speaking with a leading daily, Kim had denied these reports and said that she is not even friends with the Breathe actor.
Now, Amit Sadh has reacted to his linkup rumours with the Mohabattein actress while speaking with a news publication.
Amit Sadh Denies Dating Kim Sharma
Reacting to speculations about a budding romance between him and Kim, Amit told Mumbai Mirror, "We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it. Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don't care for such reports, but we shouldn't talk about women in our industry, and our country, in such a frivolous manner."
Amit Sadh Was Previously In A Relationship With Model Annabel DaSilva
In August 2019, it was reported that Amit Sadh and his Brazilian model-girlfriend Annabel DaSilva had parted ways. Later, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, the Sultan actor confirmed his breakup and said, "It's absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken."
On The Other Hand, Kim Sharma Broke Up With Harshvardhan Rane Last Year
After her separation from her husband, Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani, Kim Sharma was in a relationship with Taish actor Harshvardhan Rane. However, the couple broke up last year. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Harshvardhan opened up about his breakup and was quoted as saying, "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth."
Coming back to Amit Sadh, the actor was last seen in Sony LIV web series Avrodh: The Siege Within.
ALSO READ: Amit Sadh Talks About Mental Health, Shares That He Tried Taking His Own Life As A Teenager
ALSO READ: Amit Sadh Opens Up About SSR's Death; Says If We Are Not Affected By It, We Are Not Human Beings