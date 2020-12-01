Amit Sadh Rubbishes Rumours Of Dating Kim Sharma; 'I Will Never Romance In Hiding'

Amit Sadh Denies Dating Kim Sharma

Reacting to speculations about a budding romance between him and Kim, Amit told Mumbai Mirror, "We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it. Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don't care for such reports, but we shouldn't talk about women in our industry, and our country, in such a frivolous manner."

Amit Sadh Was Previously In A Relationship With Model Annabel DaSilva

In August 2019, it was reported that Amit Sadh and his Brazilian model-girlfriend Annabel DaSilva had parted ways. Later, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, the Sultan actor confirmed his breakup and said, "It's absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken."

On The Other Hand, Kim Sharma Broke Up With Harshvardhan Rane Last Year

After her separation from her husband, Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani, Kim Sharma was in a relationship with Taish actor Harshvardhan Rane. However, the couple broke up last year. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Harshvardhan opened up about his breakup and was quoted as saying, "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth."