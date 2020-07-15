    For Quick Alerts
      Amit Sadh Wants To Slap People Debating On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sudden Demise!

      In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, actor Amit Sadh gave a bold statement on the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said that he wants to slap people jumping into it. For the unversed, Sushant hanged himself on June 14 and was found dead at his Bandra residence. Since then, the Mumbai police are investigating the matter to find out the reason behind Sushant's demise.

      When Sushant Singh Rajput Held A Baby In His Arms In NYC & Couldn't Stop Blessing Him With A Poem

      Coming back to Amit Sadh's statement, the actor told Bollywood Hungama, "I'm not a violent person but I want to thappad (slap) them. I want to tell them to shut up and I hope when I see them, I don't slap them."

      Amit and Sushant worked together in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! Apart from them, the film also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

      Amit also spoke about Kai Po Che! and said the film was like a turning point in his life. "The way we were, all 3 of us, Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and me, we were at our purest," asserted Sadh.

      The Guddu Rangeela actor also said that he thinks Sushant has left a legacy and through that, we'll remember him.

      Amit is currently content with the audiences' response towards his latest release, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The web series also casts Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

      Amit will next be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, which also casts Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role and Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi featuring Vidya Balan in the titular role.

      Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Balan Wins Hearts With 'Numbers' And 'Drama'

      Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
