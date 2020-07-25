Amit Sadh Warns Fans About Fake Twitter Account Pretending To Be His Digital Team

Amit Sadh has been garnering a lot of love for his recent performances including his character in Amazon Prime Video web series, Breathe 2: Into The Shadows. After gaining a lot of fan following online, the actor said he is thankful for all the love but also warns fans from making an account with his name. The actor took to his Twitter account and shared that there is an account which is pretending to be his digital team but in fact is not.

Amit said the Twitter account by the name of @Team_AmitSadh, that pretends to communicate on his behalf on social media, does not belong to the actor or his team. He wrote in a tweet, "Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I'm truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it's not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!"

The Kai Po Che! actor is quite active on social media and often replies to messages from fans and followers. Earlier this week, reports revealed that Mumbai police arrested a man who had made a fake profile of Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi. He also claimed to manage her social media account and later reached out to many Bollywood personalities under the pretence that he can help them increase their followers on social media.

Coming back to Amit Sadh, he will next be seen in a web series titled Avrodh: The Siege Within. The SonyLIV show is based on the Uri surgical strike of September 2016, and it will have Amit in the role of Major Tango who leads the mission.

