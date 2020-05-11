    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Amit Sharma, Ness Wadia, Kanika Dhillon And Garima Arora Come Together To Help LGBT Community

      By Lekhaka
      |

      COVID - 19 has brought to the fore, the plight of many neglected and vulnerable communities, whose lives have been cruelly stripped off, thus turning this into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The LGBT community, comprising of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Trans genders, along with sex workers and HIV infected people, suddenly find themselves staring at a bleak future.

      In a country of 1.3 billion, the trans people constitute approximately 2 million, who are probably worst hit by the move because they make their living either by begging on the streets or through social interaction.

      Amit Sharma

      For those suffering from ailing diseases like AIDS, the lack of treatment and hard-to-reach doctors (due to COVID-19) has made it tough for their survival. With no substitute means to earn their living, and a society hesitant to interact, rescue seems far-fetched. However, it is heartening to see that there are people who recognize the need to reach out to such marginalized communities during such difficult times.

      Phool Versha Foundation and NamMyoho Daan are two such NGOs that have come together to extend support to these LGBT communities, in addition to feeding the daily wage earners and migrant laborers on a daily basis.

      Ness Wadia

      Propelled by Amit Sharma (Director, Badhaai Ho), Ness Wadia (Industrialist), Garima Arora (Producer) and Kanika Dhillon (Screenwriter, Manmarziyan), Phool Versha and NamMyoho Daan are working with a single mission to help and feed as many people as they can thus, trying to comfort them in these trying times.

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
