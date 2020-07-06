    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Amit Trivedi Says Nothing Called Nepotism In The Music Industry, It Exists Only Among Actors

      Sushant's untimely death reignited the nepotism debate in Bollywood as well as the music industry. Several singers and composers came forward with their experience in the industry. Recently Amit Trivedi, who has sung many songs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said that the trend may exist among actors, but it is not followed in the music industry.

      Talking about nepotism, Hindustan Times quoted Amit as saying, "Nepotism is rubbish. It is the most time-waste topic people are consuming these days. There is nothing called nepotism. If there is nepotism, it's only among heroes and heroines, otherwise it's nowhere. No one's father is bothered about whose son is the director or the music director or the singer. You should ask this question only to actors. No one else is bothered about it, I am not. There is nothing called nepotism in the music industry."

      For the unversed, Sonu Nigam first spoke about favouritism in the Music industry through a vlog post on Instagram and Facebook. He also claimed that only two people in the industry decide who gets to sing and who does not. Sonu Nigam was back by several other artists like Monali Thakur, Adnan Sami and others.

      Amit also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput during the interview. Some of his beloved songs like Manjha (Kai Po Che!), Namo Namo Shankara, Qaafirana and Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath) were featured in Sushant's films. He revealed that he will always remember the late actor while singing these songs.

      Amit said, "Whenever I will perform these songs on stage or play them, the first thing that will come to anybody's mind will be Sushant and how heartbroken we all of us are for the extreme step he has taken. Whatever may be the reason but he has taken the step. I was really shattered and heartbroken. We have worked very closely, it's tough to deal with such a loss."

      Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide on June 14 at the age of 34, after battling depression for six months.

      Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
