      Amit Trivedi Starts His Own Music Label, To Release Independent Music

      By P T I
      Composer-singer Amit Trivedi has announced the launch of his own label, AT Azaad, under which he will be releasing his independent music. Trivedi, who has given some of the most acclaimed music in films like Dev D, Udaan, Queen and Mannmarziyaan, said he is looking forward to embark on the new journey.

      "I've been composing music for feature films since 2007. Since 13 years I've been creating music for films and I totally enjoy, love doing that. However, I have a lot of music inside me which I want to share with you all in a different way," Trivedi said in a video on Twitter.

      "I'm venturing into an independent world of music and I've created my own label called AT Azaad, under which I'll be releasing my independent music. I hope you all will continue to show me love and support that you have been doing so far. Looking forward to this journey," he added.

      In another tweet, the composer unveiled the logo of the label and he will be bringing out independent music from all walks of life.

      "Looking forward to creating music that is unshackled, untamed, azaad!" Trivedi wrote.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 23:07 [IST]
