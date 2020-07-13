Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan Clinically Stable; Do Not Require Aggressive Treatment For COVID-19

'Amitabh And Abhishek Do Not Require Aggressive Treatment,' Reveals A Source From The Hospital

An hospital insider informed PTI, "They (Amitabh and Abhishek) both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy."

The same source further added, "Their vitals and appetite are fine."

Amitabh And Abhishek Are Now Feeling Better

On Sunday evening, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital told PTI, "Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable."

Amitabh Bachchan's 26 Staff Members Test Negative For COVID-19

According to a Zee News report, around 54 people had come in contact with the Bachchan family. Out of this, 28 have been quarantined since they were said to be at high risk. Their swab tests, which were performed on Sunday, have come out to be negative. The other 26 staff members have been kept in quarantine for two weeks.

Meanwhile, All Four Of Amitabh's Bungalows Have Been Sealed And Declared A Containment Zone By BMC Officials

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19, and are self-quarantining at home. Earlier, on Sunday, Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high-risk contacts."