Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Unite For Video To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

Several Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh and more have come together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

The video being shared by political personas and celebrities is a Rohit Shetty Picturez's initiative in collaboration with Maharashtra government. The one-minute fifty-second long video features cautionary and safety measures to be used amid the pandemic.

Bachchan took to Twitter to share the clip, and wrote, "The film fraternity pleads and cautions for safety and precaution... an initiative by the Industry and the CM Maharashtra."

The video begins with the Amitabh reminding that people affected are currently being treated but we have to stop the virus from spreading."During this difficult time, it's very important that all of us together fulfil the responsibilities of a good citizen so that we can fight with this virus with caution and precaution rather than fear," he added.

T 3476 - T 3476 - -The film fraternity pleads and cautions for safety and precaution .. on CoVid 19 .. an initiative by the Industry and the CM Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xjZsBI2diu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

The clip has several actors explaining the dos and don'ts of the current situation. Actor Anil Kapoor says talked about paying attention to one's personal hygiene by washing hands regularly using soap. Madhuri highlighted the use of tissue or handkerchief to cover mouth while coughing or sneezing and disposing of them in the right manner. Ranveer Singh added, "If there's no facility available to wash hands at a place, then apply alcohol sanitiser in your hand."

I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe https://t.co/V9jAqfT7a2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2020

The video continues as Shilpa Shetty advises to increase the intake of nutritious food to boost immunity and stay away from fatty foods. While Varun Dhawan reminded the most important measure to avoid unnecessary travel and maintain one metre distance from everyone.

Arjun Kapoor urged fans to take "extra care of kids and elder people" while Ayushmann Khurrana asked everyone to work from home and stay away from crowds and public places.

"Don't touch your face and eyes without washing your hands. If you have cough, fever or experience breathlessness, don't come in contact with anyone. Immediately see the doctor," Alia Bhatt added. Devgn reminded fans one step by each citizen towards safety can save a lot of lives, while Akshay Kumar added, "If every citizen contributes by following these rules, then we all can prevent this danger. Stay healthy, stay safe,"

The video ends with a message on a black screen. It read, "Together we can and we will fight this."

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 195 on Friday. The figure reportedly also includes four deaths from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

