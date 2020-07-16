    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Asks Everyone To Stay Away From These Kinds Of People In His Post From The Hospital

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan is currently admitted in the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. However, his ill health hasn't stopped him from continuing his daily routine and share his thoughts on his blogs while being hospitalized.

      On Wednesday night (July 15, 2020), the Bollywood superstar took to his blog to pen a post, in which he spoke about the six kinds of people who are doomed to be sad all their lives.

      Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The 6 Kinds Of Individuals Who Shall Remain Ever Filled With Sadness

      Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The 6 Kinds Of Individuals Who Shall Remain Ever Filled With Sadness

      Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters..."

      The Superstar Implied That His Post Is Not Meant For All

      The Superstar Implied That His Post Is Not Meant For All

      "Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don't get it are fools)," the actor concluded his post.

      Earlier, Amitabh Had Expressed His Gratitude Towards His Fans And Well-Wishers

      Earlier, Amitabh Had Expressed His Gratitude Towards His Fans And Well-Wishers

      The Brahmastra actor had tweeted,"Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you)."

      Besides Amitabh, His Other Family Members Have Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

      Besides Amitabh, His Other Family Members Have Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

      After Amitabh tweeted about being diagnosed with COVID-19, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan shared that he too, was COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms. On the other hand, Abhishek's actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also found to be COVID-19 positive. But, they are quarantining at home because they are asymptomatic.

      Speaking about Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's health, the father-son duo are responding well to the treatment.

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan bollywood
      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
