Amitabh Bachchan Asks Everyone To Stay Away From These Kinds Of People In His Post From The Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The 6 Kinds Of Individuals Who Shall Remain Ever Filled With Sadness

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters..."

The Superstar Implied That His Post Is Not Meant For All

"Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don't get it are fools)," the actor concluded his post.

Earlier, Amitabh Had Expressed His Gratitude Towards His Fans And Well-Wishers

The Brahmastra actor had tweeted,"Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you)."

Besides Amitabh, His Other Family Members Have Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

After Amitabh tweeted about being diagnosed with COVID-19, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan shared that he too, was COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms. On the other hand, Abhishek's actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also found to be COVID-19 positive. But, they are quarantining at home because they are asymptomatic.

Speaking about Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's health, the father-son duo are responding well to the treatment.