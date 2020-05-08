Amitabh Bachchan Blows Everybody's Mind; Says Your Age + Your Year Of Birth, Every Person Is = 2020

Amitabh Bachchan shared a humorous post on his Instagram page and left his followers quite impressed. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years ..Your age + Your year of birth , every person is = 2020!!"

B-town celebrities including, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy and Maniesh Paul left 'laughing emoticons' on Big B's post. While some fans loved the latest Instagram post of Big B, some pulled his leg saying that it doesn't happen once in 1000 years but will happen every year. Here's how netizens reacted to Big B's post..

@avidflyer1: "Good one Sir, next year everyone will be 2021 as well."

@bobby_k_singh: "Your humour makes me feel young at."

@kavithaakkera: "Sir doesn't it apply fr all years , , birth year plus ones age will result in current year!"

@rohitkr011: "😂😂😂😂 next year, it will equals 2021."

@rishwrites4u: "You are the example of how a person with a happy heart looks."

@abhijeetlc: "The lockdown seems to have gotten you."

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

(Social media posts are unedited.)